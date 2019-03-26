Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 291,102 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 92,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

