Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Holdings Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 192.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.78 and a twelve month high of $143.97.

WARNING: “Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Holdings Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/vanguard-mid-cap-growth-etf-vot-holdings-boosted-by-ep-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.