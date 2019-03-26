Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Stake Lessened by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT stock opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/vanguard-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-vcit-stake-lessened-by-amussen-hunsaker-associates-llc.html.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.