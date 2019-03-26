Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/vanguard-growth-etf-vug-stake-lowered-by-mutual-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.