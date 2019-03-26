Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Position Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,393,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 319,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,968,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

