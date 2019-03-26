Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Stake Raised by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 295.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,442,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,191,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,183 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,986,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,773,000 after purchasing an additional 287,959 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,188,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,386,000 after purchasing an additional 586,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,965,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,688,000 after purchasing an additional 663,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. 32,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,718. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $55.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

