Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) is M Holdings Securities Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,442,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,191,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,699,000 after buying an additional 4,506,183 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,986,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,773,000 after buying an additional 287,959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,188,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,386,000 after buying an additional 586,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,965,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,688,000 after buying an additional 663,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) is M Holdings Securities Inc.’s 6th Largest Position” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu-is-m-holdings-securities-inc-s-6th-largest-position.html.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.