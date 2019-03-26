VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) Position Trimmed by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

