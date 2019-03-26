Valuto (VLU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $326.00

Valuto (CURRENCY:VLU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Valuto has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $326.00 worth of Valuto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valuto coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Valuto has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Valuto alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Valuto Profile

Valuto (CRYPTO:VLU) is a coin. Valuto’s total supply is 41,032,900 coins. The official website for Valuto is valuto.io . Valuto’s official Twitter account is @Valuto_io

Buying and Selling Valuto

Valuto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valuto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valuto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valuto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valuto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valuto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.