ValuEngine Upgrades Lannett (LCI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LCI. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Lannett in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lannett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.45.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.48. Lannett has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.51 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 22.88% and a negative net margin of 39.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,978.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $223,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 582.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,102,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 565,198 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.