ValuEngine Downgrades United Community Financial (UCFC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UCFC opened at $8.98 on Friday. United Community Financial has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $434.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in United Community Financial by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial during the third quarter worth $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial during the third quarter worth $124,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in United Community Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in United Community Financial by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

