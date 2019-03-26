ValuEngine Downgrades TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXMD. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.45.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.55. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 127.34% and a negative net margin of 823.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 183,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,000. FMR LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,088,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038,353 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

