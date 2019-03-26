ValuEngine Downgrades Criteo (CRTO) to Strong Sell

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.22 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 4,227,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,666. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. Criteo has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $271.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.44 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,373 shares of company stock valued at $307,931. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Criteo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,875,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,899,000 after buying an additional 196,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,857,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,637,000 after purchasing an additional 599,720 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 517,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

