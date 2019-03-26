Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Receives $13.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of VLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 75,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,182. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $256.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.53 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,065 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 94,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

