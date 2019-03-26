USD Coin Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $247.94 million and approximately $35.76 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00025518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, OKEx, FCoin and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.03398051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00117579 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00030895 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000180 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 247,001,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,237,510 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Crex24, CoinEx, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, CPDAX, SouthXchange, Hotbit, FCoin, Kucoin, OKEx and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

