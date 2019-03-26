US Concrete (USCR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USCR. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.51.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. US Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Kohutek sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $207,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,707.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Niel L. Poulsen sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $247,874.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,432 shares of company stock valued at $641,166 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in US Concrete by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in US Concrete by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

