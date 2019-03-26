US Concrete (USCR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USCR. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.51.
Shares of USCR stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. US Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In related news, VP Kevin Kohutek sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $207,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,707.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Niel L. Poulsen sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $247,874.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,432 shares of company stock valued at $641,166 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in US Concrete by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in US Concrete by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.
