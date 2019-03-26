Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Universal Logistics worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ULH. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Logistics to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $520.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.38 million during the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/universal-logistics-holdings-inc-ulh-shares-bought-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc.html.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.