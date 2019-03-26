United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 493.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 660.2% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 169,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,225. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 132,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $6,883,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,227.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,805. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

