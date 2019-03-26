United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,872 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.29% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 92,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,856. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $482.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.23). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 142.19%. The business had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

