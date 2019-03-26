United Services Automobile Association Buys 6,200 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,384 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,540,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,121,000 after buying an additional 3,439,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,125,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,319,000 after buying an additional 3,016,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 41,455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,560,000 after buying an additional 2,114,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,730,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,628,000 after buying an additional 1,882,584 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $649,088,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Compass Point set a $28.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,285. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $177.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “United Services Automobile Association Buys 6,200 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/united-services-automobile-association-buys-6200-shares-of-first-hawaiian-inc-fhb.html.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.