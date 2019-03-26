Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $161,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563,028 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14,067.9% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,083,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,832 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,302.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,801,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,858 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,086 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,779 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.78.

NYSE UNP opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $126.37 and a 12 month high of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

