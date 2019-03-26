UniCredit (UNCFF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. UniCredit has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.15.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

