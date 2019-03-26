UnbreakableCoin Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (UNB)

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, UnbreakableCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. UnbreakableCoin has a market cap of $249,413.00 and $0.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnbreakableCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnbreakableCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.04012379 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.01675364 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00049582 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003536 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000562 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Coin Profile

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com

UnbreakableCoin Coin Trading

UnbreakableCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnbreakableCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnbreakableCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnbreakableCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnbreakableCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.