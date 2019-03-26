UBS Oconnor LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,721,893. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

