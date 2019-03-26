UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,343,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 465.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,950 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. 80,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 162.33 and a current ratio of 162.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $22.37.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.11 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

