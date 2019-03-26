UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,456,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.0% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 2.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. 245,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,698. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/ubs-oconnor-llc-acquires-shares-of-200000-vaneck-vectors-semiconductor-etf-smh.html.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.