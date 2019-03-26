UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,456,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.0% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 2.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.
Shares of SMH traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. 245,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,698. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $112.00.
Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.