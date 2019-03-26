Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a report issued on Monday.

“We hosted meetings with Miller, last week and came away with more clarity on the Company’s strategy to drive further share gains in the $18B local government software market. The Company is prioritizing three sets of investments: 1) accelerating Socrata/TYL product integrations due to high customer demand; 2) building up Public Safety to further increase win rates (25% in 2017 to now +50%); 3) cultivation of new product categories, such as eFiling, which has grown at a +40% CAGR over the last 8 years ($3M to $54M). Elevated investments represent high ROI opportunities. On the heels of 2018, where R&D investments grew 34%, TYL guided 2019 for 30%+ growth in R&D spending.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.56.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $198.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $6,025,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total value of $2,012,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,254. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,669,000 after purchasing an additional 303,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,248,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,901,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,916,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.