Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 20,225 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,025. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 20,225 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/two-sigma-securities-llc-purchases-shares-of-20225-invesco-global-listed-private-equity-etf-psp.html.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.