Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,289,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 642,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 246,871 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 518,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,468,000.

NAC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,032. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

