Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,811 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 15.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24,726.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 754,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,888,000 after acquiring an additional 509,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,110,000 after acquiring an additional 362,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,110,000 after acquiring an additional 362,030 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $362,324.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $123,855.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,305.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Santander lowered Santander Consumer USA to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,975. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

