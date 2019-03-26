Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 56,280 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 115.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 93,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NYSE:REXR opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

