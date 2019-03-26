Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,822,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 212,397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $195.68 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.5844 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

