Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 59.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,743 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5,290.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,956,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,883,468 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after buying an additional 694,063 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,992,000 after buying an additional 551,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 69.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,901,000 after buying an additional 486,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $604,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

