Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (SCI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,757 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.20% of Service Co. International worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.45 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $4,056,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 428,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,281,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,322,555 shares of company stock valued at $55,091,685 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

