Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $12.77 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 115.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,375 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.65% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 1.62%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 21.63%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

