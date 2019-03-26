Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Acquires 29,962 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $129,830,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 17,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,453,336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $280,588,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,161 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

MSFT stock opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $901.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

