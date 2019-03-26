Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of TBK opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $755.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

