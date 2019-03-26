Trinity Industries (TRN) Downgraded by Buckingham Research to Neutral

Buckingham Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 47,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,267,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,404,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

