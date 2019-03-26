Tricida (TCDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Tricida has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

In other Tricida news, insider Claire Lockey sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $416,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,891 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

