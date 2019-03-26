Trex Company Inc (TREX) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Trex worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 1,984.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Trex stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,051,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

