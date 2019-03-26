Tredegar (TG) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tredegar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

NYSE TG opened at $17.16 on Friday. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Tredegar had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $275.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,456,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

