Treatt plc (TET) Insider Purchases £19,864 in Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Tim Jones acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £19,864 ($25,955.83).

LON TET opened at GBX 414.95 ($5.42) on Tuesday. Treatt plc has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $242.97 million and a P/E ratio of 19.76.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

