TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,730.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $46,819.00 and approximately $8,730.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00403107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00002514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.01605583 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00222295 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001268 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,083,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

