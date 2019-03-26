Traders Sell Bank of America (BAC) on Strength (BAC)

Traders sold shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $209.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $244.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.37 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Bank of America had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Bank of America traded up $0.37 for the day and closed at $27.21

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

The company has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,656,024,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563,977 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,609,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,599 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,471,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,442 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

