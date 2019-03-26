Traders Buy Shares of Twitter (TWTR) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $118.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $93.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.35 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Twitter had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Twitter traded down ($0.43) for the day and closed at $32.59Specifically, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $158,422.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $39,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,172,661 shares of company stock valued at $66,526,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Vertical Group upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.87 million. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $17,581,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,243,000. MACRO Consulting Group bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

