Traders Buy Shares of Public Storage (PSA) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $75.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.00 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Public Storage had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Public Storage traded down ($4.02) for the day and closed at $220.22

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays lowered Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $230.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AXA grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

