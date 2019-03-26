Total Energy Services Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,496.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$435,494.08.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.62 per share, with a total value of C$45,227.16.

On Monday, March 18th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,499.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.71 per share, with a total value of C$48,574.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$49,329.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Total Energy Services Inc bought 3,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,722.13.

On Monday, December 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.43 per share, with a total value of C$3,772.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 1,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$17,255.04.

On Friday, January 11th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.84 per share, with a total value of C$54,182.00.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$9.55 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$8.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.29. The stock has a market cap of $433.15 million and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. TD Securities cut Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. AltaCorp Capital raised Total Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/total-energy-services-inc-buys-5000-shares-of-total-energy-services-inc-tot-stock.html.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.