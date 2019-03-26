Tokia Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (TKA)

Tokia (CURRENCY:TKA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Tokia has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tokia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Tokia has a total market cap of $32,656.00 and $0.00 worth of Tokia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00407107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00002534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.01627180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00225142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Tokia Profile

Tokia’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Tokia’s total supply is 52,669,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,135,421 tokens. Tokia’s official Twitter account is @tokia_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokia is /r/TOKIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokia’s official website is www.tokia.io . The official message board for Tokia is medium.com/@tokia_io

Tokia Token Trading

Tokia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

