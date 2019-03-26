TokenPay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $268,665.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00038666 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. TokenPay has a market cap of $24.37 million and approximately $268,665.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005796 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016460 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00153333 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002891 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000316 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000861 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,978,372 coins and its circulating supply is 15,921,956 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

