TIER REIT (TIER) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TIER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TIER REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

TIER stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. TIER REIT has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.05.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.49 million. TIER REIT had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TIER REIT will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $95,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $283,096. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in TIER REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TIER REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TIER REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in TIER REIT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TIER REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

